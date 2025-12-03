HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt withdraws mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar app

Wed, 03 December 2025
Share:
16:21
image
The government on Wednesday withdrew the order mandating pre-installation of cyber security app Sanchar Saathi on smartphones by manufacturers. The Department of Telecom said that it is removing the order mandating installation of the Sanchar Saathi app, following a 10-fold jump in voluntary app downloads in just one day. 

"The number of users has been increasing rapidly, and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily. 

"Just in last one day, 6 lakh citizens have registered for downloading the app, which is a 10x increase in its uptake. Given Sanchar Saathi's increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," the DoT said in a statement.

In the November 28 order, the DoT directed smartphone makers to pre-install the app on all new devices and push it through updates on older ones. The order led to controversy with opposition leaders raising snooping concerns, saying the app could listen to calls and monitor messages. PTI

TOP STORIES

Mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app removed
Mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app removed

The government on Wednesday withdrew the order mandating pre-installation of cyber security app Sanchar Saathi on smartphones by manufacturers.

2nd ODI Updates: Washington run out as India lose 5th
2nd ODI Updates: Washington run out as India lose 5th

LIVE! Chaos, anger in Hyderabad as IndiGo cancels flights
LIVE! Chaos, anger in Hyderabad as IndiGo cancels flights

'Bow, bow': Cong's Renuka Chowdhury responds to dog row
'Bow, bow': Cong's Renuka Chowdhury responds to dog row

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury's response to reports of a privilege motion against her for bringing a dog to Parliament has gone viral, sparking social media memes and political reactions.

Railways to make OTP mandatory for Tatkal tickets at counters
Railways to make OTP mandatory for Tatkal tickets at counters

The Indian Railway Ministry has introduced a one-time password (OTP) system for Tatkal train tickets booked at reservation counters to curb misuse and ensure fair access for genuine passengers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO