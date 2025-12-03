HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam meets Amit Shah

Wed, 03 December 2025
23:06
O Panneerselvam
The ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday. 

He discussed the political developments in Tamil Nadu during the meeting, Panneerselvam said. 

"It was a courtesy call. I discussed the political developments in Tamil Nadu with him," the former chief minister told reporters after he returned from Delhi. 

On the rain relief work in the state, he said during late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's tenure, relief and rehabilitation work was carried out on a war footing whenever rains caused havoc. 

"But the present DMK government is showing slackness," he claimed. -- PTI

