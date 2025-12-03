Differences resolved: Karnataka HM on CM tussle

10:57





He added that he is heading to Mangaluru to attend an unpolitical event. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwar said, "I dont want to comment unnecessarily. It's all over now. Whatever little difference was there, if it was there, has been resolved... I am heading to Mangaluru for an unpolitical event."





On the Chief Minister's remark that "politics is not permanent," Dr. Parameshwar added, "That is something everyone already knows." Addressing claims of resolving dissatisfaction arising from a recent breakfast meeting, Parameshwar said, "You should ask them about that. We don't know what was discussed inside. I think everything has been clarified." -- ANI

