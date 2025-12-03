HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Delhi court adjourns hearing in Kejriwal defacement case to Dec 11

Wed, 03 December 2025
18:29
A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a complaint against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others over alleged illegal hoardings put up in Dwarka in 2019. The matter has now been listed for December 11. 

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal had earlier heard the plea filed by complainant Shiv Kumar Saxena under Section 3 of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, accusing the then AAP government and several political figures of defacing public property by installing large banners and hoardings across multiple locations in Dwarka. 

Advocates Sowjhanya Shankaran and Anuka Bachawat appeared on behalf of Saxena. 

There was no appearance for Kejriwal, while advocate Adarsh represented one of the co-accused. In an order dated March 11, the court had directed the SHO of Dwarka South police station to register an FIR under Section 3 of the Act holding that hanging banners or hoardings amounted to defacement of property. 

The order also stated that the investigating agency must probe who prepared, printed and installed the hoardings, and at whose instance. 

The case was last heard on September 29, where the investigating officer was given more time to conclude the investigation and told to file a status report by December 3. However, the court had also told the officers to expedite their investigation. -- PTI

