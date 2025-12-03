HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast: Centre appoints special public prosecutor

Wed, 03 December 2025
Share:
00:33
image
The Union home ministry on Tuesday appointed senior advocate Madhav Khurana as the special public prosecutor for "conducting trial and other matters" in the case related to the November 10 car blast near the Red Fort that claimed 15 lives, a government order said. 

Khurana has been appointed special public prosecutor (SPP) for three years on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct trial and other legal matters before the NIA special court and the Delhi high court, the order said. 

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, read with sub-section (8) of Section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the Central government hereby appoints Madhav Khurana, senior advocate, as special public prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to the NIA case on behalf of the National Investigation Agency before the NIA special court and Delhi high court for a period of three years from the date of publication of this notification or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier," the order issued by joint secretary Arvind Khare said. 

The NIA has so far arrested seven key accused in the Red Fort blast case in which alleged suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi blew himself inside a Hyundai i20 car using an improvised explosive device (IED). 

The matter is linked to a white-collar terror module that was unearthed by Jammu and Kashmir police. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Centre appoints special public prosecutor
LIVE! Delhi blast: Centre appoints special public prosecutor

Vijay's 7-hour deliberate delay caused stampede: TN in SC
Vijay's 7-hour deliberate delay caused stampede: TN in SC

The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Supreme Court that the Karur stampede, which resulted in 41 deaths, was caused by the "reckless and uncoordinated actions" of the TVK party's organizers and workers. The government's affidavit...

LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week
LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week

The Lok Sabha will debate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and electoral reforms after an all-party agreement, potentially breaking the logjam over discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused
Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused

A special court has released Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, arrested by the CBI in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed. The court denied the CBI's request for custody, noting his absence in the charge sheet.

What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet
What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar shared a breakfast of 'nati koli saaru' at Shivakumar's residence, in an apparent show of unity amid a simmering power tussle in the state Congress.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO