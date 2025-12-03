HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cough syrup case: Fourth man held in Lucknow for trade of banned drug

Wed, 03 December 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested a man from Lucknow on Tuesday in connection with illegal storage and trade of banned cough syrup and other drugs containing codeine, police said. 

According to a statement issued by the office of the Director General of Police, the Special Task Force (STF) had been receiving information about the illegal storage and trade of Phensedyl cough syrup and other drugs containing codeine for use as intoxicants. 

The informants revealed that these drugs were being sent to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh. 

Following this, the STF and the Food Safety and Pharmaceuticals Department formed a joint investigation committee, which subsequently recovered a large quantity of illicit Phensedyl cough syrup. 

A case was registered at Sushant Golf City police station following this. 

During investigation, the STF arrested two accused, Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh, on November 12. 

Another accused, Amit Kumar Singh alias Amit Tata, was arrested on November 27. On interrogation, they revealed the role of a fourth accused, Alok Pratap Singh, in the case. Singh was arrested near Palassio Mall in Sushant Golf City police station limits on Tuesday, the statement said. -- PTI

