Chaos, anger in Hyderabad as IndiGo cancels flights

Wed, 03 December 2025
A chaotic situation unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after Indigo airlines cancelled 13 flights to various destinations, including Delhi and Bangalore from here, airport sources said. 

The airport, however, maintained that some IndiGo flights have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations. Similarly, the airline also cancelled 18 incoming flights from various destinations, the sources said. Nine flights were cancelled on Tuesday alone. 

"Deeply unfortunate to see #Ayyappadevotees forced to protest at Hyderabad Airport after @IndiGo6E failed to address hours-long delays. Passengers deserve clarity, and responsible service. Hope the authorities take immediate action," a netizen said in a post on X tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu. 

Social media was flooded with videos showing frustrated passengers arguing with airline staff over the cancellations. Scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to secure enough crew for operating its flights. -- PTI

