CEC Gyanesh Kumar assumes chairship of world poll body

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar





India has been elected as the new chair of council of member states of International IDEA in 2026.





The chair is rotational among members of the council and remains fixed until 2033.





Of the 14 founding member states, India is one of them.





According to an official statement issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Gyanesh Kumar assumed the chairship of International IDEA in Sweden's Stockholm.





Ambassador of India to Sweden, Anurag Bhushan, was also present on the occasion.





"The Chairship marks a significant milestone, reflecting global recognition of the Election Commission of India as one of the world's most credible and innovative Election Management Bodies (EMBs). India, a founding member of International IDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation's governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives," ECI said.





During his acceptance speech, Kumar highlighted the scale of India's democratic exercise, noting that the country has over 900 million electors across 28 states and 8 Union Territories.





Observing that India has held 18 general elections to Parliament and more than 400 general elections to State Legislatures since independence in 1947, the CEC stated that India envisions sharing with all not only the learnings of the world's largest democracy, but also the democratic values and principles deeply enshrined in India's civilisational heritage. -- ANI

