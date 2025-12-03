HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CEC Gyanesh Kumar assumes chairship of world poll body

Wed, 03 December 2025
Share:
21:21
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday assumed the chairship of the council of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026.

India has been elected as the new chair of council of member states of International IDEA in 2026. 

The chair is rotational among members of the council and remains fixed until 2033. 

Of the 14 founding member states, India is one of them.

According to an official statement issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Gyanesh Kumar assumed the chairship of International IDEA in Sweden's Stockholm. 

Ambassador of India to Sweden, Anurag Bhushan, was also present on the occasion.

"The Chairship marks a significant milestone, reflecting global recognition of the Election Commission of India as one of the world's most credible and innovative Election Management Bodies (EMBs). India, a founding member of International IDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation's governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives," ECI said.

During his acceptance speech, Kumar highlighted the scale of India's democratic exercise, noting that the country has over 900 million electors across 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

Observing that India has held 18 general elections to Parliament and more than 400 general elections to State Legislatures since independence in 1947, the CEC stated that India envisions sharing with all not only the learnings of the world's largest democracy, but also the democratic values and principles deeply enshrined in India's civilisational heritage. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Brevis smashes 54, falls to Kuldeep
2nd ODI Updates: Brevis smashes 54, falls to Kuldeep

LIVE! Apologise: Manipur militants to Sangai Festival attendees
LIVE! Apologise: Manipur militants to Sangai Festival attendees

Is Hemant Soren weighing a political turn towards the BJP?
Is Hemant Soren weighing a political turn towards the BJP?

Speculation intensifies regarding a potential political shake-up in Jharkhand's ruling coalition, fueled by strained relations between JMM, RJD, and Congress, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Delhi visits. Both JMM and Congress have...

BrahMos scientist cleared of spying charges after 7 yrs
BrahMos scientist cleared of spying charges after 7 yrs

Nishant Agarwal, a scientist who worked at the BrahMos missile centre, was cleared of charges of spying for Pakistan by the Bombay High Court after spending seven years in jail. The case revolved around the lack of 'mens rea' (guilty...

7 Maoists, 3 DRG jawans killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
7 Maoists, 3 DRG jawans killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said that bodies of seven Maoist cadres have been recovered from the encounter site so far.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO