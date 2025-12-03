HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cal HC bench sets aside order terminating appointment of 32,000 primary teachers

Wed, 03 December 2025
Share:
15:09
image
A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside a single bench order that annulled appointments of 32,000 primary school teachers in West Bengal. These teachers were recruited through the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) of 2014. 

The bench, presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, said it is not inclined to uphold the single bench order as irregularities have not been proven in all the recruitments. The court maintained that the termination of employment after nine years would have a great adverse impact on the primary teachers and their families. 

It said that the CBI, which was directed to investigate the matter by the high court, had initially identified 264 appointments in which irregularities took place, following which the names of another 96 teachers came under the agency's scanner. 

The court said that in view of this, the entire selection process cannot be cancelled. A single bench of then Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on May 12, 2023, had terminated the appointments of these 32,000 primary teachers. PTI

TOP STORIES

Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is
Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is

Shubman Gill is set to make a comeback during the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting in Cuttack, on December 9.

LIVE! Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortage
LIVE! Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortage

'Snooping not possible': Govt on Sanchar Saathi app
'Snooping not possible': Govt on Sanchar Saathi app

In the context of the discussions about the app, the minister also said the government want to give power in the hands of the people to help them protect themselves.

2nd ODI Updates: Gaikwad-Kohli partnership solidifies
2nd ODI Updates: Gaikwad-Kohli partnership solidifies

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3, Cong opens account
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP wins 7 wards, AAP 3, Cong opens account

These civic body bypolls were a litmus test for the BJP, as they were its first big electoral battle after coming to power in Delhi in February this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO