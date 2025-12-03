Bomb alert emails to two DU colleges turn out to be hoax

19:25





Ramjas College in the northern part of the national capital and Deshbandhu College in the south received threats, prompting immediate mobilisation of Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Team, Dog Squad and other agencies.





The police cordoned off both campuses, and anti-sabotage checks continued for several hours, a senior police officer said, adding that no suspicious object was found.





Officials said the threats were sent with the subject line: "3 RDX IEDs placed in Deshbandhu and Ramjas College to blast at 1:15 pm."





In the email, the sender claimed, "With the collusion of Pak ISI cells who were provided safe haven in Coimbatore, this operation to blast two colleges in Delhi was planned for today. Please evacuate all students and staff by noon and be safe.





"The principal of Ramjas College informed authorities that the threat mail was received at 1.59 am. Delhi Police and the Bomb Disposal Team reached the campus and initiated anti-sabotage checks. All buildings, rooms and open areas were thoroughly inspected," said deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia.





Another police officer said that Deshbandhu College also informed them about the email it received around the same time. -- PTI

Two Delhi University colleges received emails on Wednesday warning them of bomb threats, triggering massive security checks, evacuations and panic among students before the alerts were declared a hoax, officials said.