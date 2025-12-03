HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashes of Dharmendra immersed in Ganga in Haridwar

Wed, 03 December 2025
image
The family of veteran actor Dharmendra immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Wednesday, the family's priest said. 

Known affectionately as the "He-Man" of Indian cinema, the legendary actor passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. 

The rituals were kept completely away from the media and public, the family priest Sandeep Parashar Shrotriya told PTI. 

The immersion took place at Har Ki Pauri after the pre-ritual ceremonies were performed at a private hotel. 

Shrotiya said Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol reached Har Ki Pauri with family members on a two-wheeler and performed the rituals. 

According to the priest, Sunny wanted to conduct the rituals himself but due to concerns over crowding, his son Karan performed them instead. 

Sunny and his brother Bobby Deol reached Haridwar on Tuesday, and the immersion was initially planned for the same day, but it was postponed as one of the relatives could not arrive in time. 

The Deol family has maintained silence since Dharmendra's demise on November 24. 

Last week, the family organised a prayer meet, titled 'Celebration of Life', in Mumbai which was attended by many prominent celebrities. 

Born as Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra featured in more than 300 films in a career spanning six-decades. 

The screen icon was widely celebrated for his versatility across action, romance and comedy and some of his classics include Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta and many others. -- PTI

