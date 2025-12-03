HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor Chandrachur Singh seeks admin intervention in ancestral property dispute

Wed, 03 December 2025
23:51
image
Actor Chandrachur Singh, known for his roles in 1990s films including the hit Maachis, has approached the Aligarh district administration over a family dispute over a sprawling ancestral estate dating back to the 19th century. 

On Tuesday, Chandrachur Singh and his brother met senior superintendent of police Neeraj Kumar and district magistrate Sanjiv Ranjan. 

They were also accompanied by Singh's mother. 

Speaking to reporters later, the actor said he feared "our ancestral haveli is being surreptitiously sold". 

In a statement to PTI Videos on Wednesday, Singh said, "The DM sahib will look after us. We are fighting for justice because our ancestral land and haveli are under dispute."   

"There is something wrong happening, and we have come to stop it. Whatever happens should be right and just." 

He added that the property was a joint family estate known as Kalyan Bhawan, dating back to 1885. 

At the centre of the dispute is 'Kalyan Bhawan', a six-acre mansion built in 1885 after the Raja of Atrauli (Avagarh) gifted three villages to Thakur Kalyan Singh, the great-grandfather of Captain Baldev Singh -- former Aligarh MLA and father of Chandrachur Singh. 

The estate, originally part of the erstwhile Jalalpur village, today lies within the urban limits of Aligarh. -- PTI

