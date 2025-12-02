HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
White Knight Corps commander assesses security situation along LoC in Rajouri

Tue, 02 December 2025
23:09
Lieutenant General P K Mishra with soldiers
White Knight Corps General Officer Commanding, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, and emphasised the importance of staying alert to meet future challenges. 

Lt Gen Mishra also interacted with the troops, and appreciated their professionalism, composure and steadfast commitment under challenging conditions. 

"GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades Division, visited forward areas in the Bhimber Gali sector to review the operational preparedness and security situation along the Line of Control," the defence PRO said on X. 

Lt Gen Mishra was briefed on the troops' readiness, ongoing training, and the measures being taken to improve surveillance, precision engagement, and overall operational capability. 

The GOC emphasised the importance of staying alert, strengthening preparedness, and continuously enhancing operational skills to meet the future challenges. -- PTI

