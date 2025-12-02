HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay's deliberate delay caused stampede: TN tells SC

Tue, 02 December 2025
20:02
TVK party chief Vijay/File image
The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed is attributable to a series of "reckless and uncoordinated actions" by the organisers and workers of the TVK party. 

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the state government said there was an intentional delay of approximately seven hours by Vijay at the designated Karur site to invite more crowd at the venue. 

"Thiru C Joseph Vijay, leader of the TVK Party, departed Chennai at 8.40 am by air en route to Tiruchirappalli, arriving at approximately 9.25 am. He subsequently proceeded to Namakkal to attend a scheduled programme and departed thereafter for Kaur, which resulted in an arrival delay of approximately seven hours at the designated Karur venue. It shows his intentional delay to invite more crowd at the venue," the state government said. 

Defending its arrangements, the state government said the Karur district police started deploying bandobust strength from 10.00 am on September 27, ensuring all security, crowd control, and traffic management arrangements were in place well in advance. 

"However, in a grossly irresponsible and misleading act, the official X (Twitter) handle of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam publicly announced that Thiru C Joseph Vijay would arrive at 12 pm, directly contradicting the permission granted and the schedule furnished in the petitioner's own request," the affidavit said. -- PTI

