Vijay's deliberate delay caused stampede: TN tells SC

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the state government said there was an intentional delay of approximately seven hours by Vijay at the designated Karur site to invite more crowd at the venue.





"Thiru C Joseph Vijay, leader of the TVK Party, departed Chennai at 8.40 am by air en route to Tiruchirappalli, arriving at approximately 9.25 am. He subsequently proceeded to Namakkal to attend a scheduled programme and departed thereafter for Kaur, which resulted in an arrival delay of approximately seven hours at the designated Karur venue. It shows his intentional delay to invite more crowd at the venue," the state government said.





Defending its arrangements, the state government said the Karur district police started deploying bandobust strength from 10.00 am on September 27, ensuring all security, crowd control, and traffic management arrangements were in place well in advance.





"However, in a grossly irresponsible and misleading act, the official X (Twitter) handle of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam publicly announced that Thiru C Joseph Vijay would arrive at 12 pm, directly contradicting the permission granted and the schedule furnished in the petitioner's own request," the affidavit said. -- PTI

