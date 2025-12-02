HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Siddaramaiah reaches Shivakumar's home for breakfast

Tue, 02 December 2025
Share:
10:07
image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reaches Dy CM DK Shivakumar's residence at his invitation, for a breakfast meeting. The meeting follows a high-level interaction between the two leaders on Saturday morning at Siddaramaiah's Cauvery residence.

The Saturday meeting was described by Shivakumar as a "productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead", but it was also seen as an attempt to calm tensions arising from the internal power struggle within the Congress party.

Shivakumar's supporters have been calling for him to be made Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the Congress-led government, which has fuelled a political divide within the party. The internal disagreement over the CM post, rooted in the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023, has pushed both leaders to meet repeatedly, attempting to avoid a full-blown crisis.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Even if Rahul Gandhi is jailed...': Shivakumar
LIVE! 'Even if Rahul Gandhi is jailed...': Shivakumar

Govt makes Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on new handsets
Govt makes Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on new handsets

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

Cong calls Sanchar Saathi order 'unconstitutional'
Cong calls Sanchar Saathi order 'unconstitutional'

The Congress party has strongly opposed the Department of Telecommunications' directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on new mobile phones, citing constitutional concerns and privacy violations. The party...

Bengal: 2,208 booths under lens after all SIR forms return
Bengal: 2,208 booths under lens after all SIR forms return

A total of 2,208 booths in West Bengal are under the scanner after all the distributed enumeration forms were returned filled up, indicating that there is not a single dead, duplicate or untraceable voter in these booths, EC sources said.

BrahMos Test Signals Battle Ready Bharat
BrahMos Test Signals Battle Ready Bharat

'The missile hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming India's ability to deliver decisive long-range precision strikes.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO