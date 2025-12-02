Siddaramaiah reaches Shivakumar's home for breakfast

10:07





The Saturday meeting was described by Shivakumar as a "productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead", but it was also seen as an attempt to calm tensions arising from the internal power struggle within the Congress party.





Shivakumar's supporters have been calling for him to be made Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the Congress-led government, which has fuelled a political divide within the party. The internal disagreement over the CM post, rooted in the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023, has pushed both leaders to meet repeatedly, attempting to avoid a full-blown crisis.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reaches Dy CM DK Shivakumar's residence at his invitation, for a breakfast meeting. The meeting follows a high-level interaction between the two leaders on Saturday morning at Siddaramaiah's Cauvery residence.