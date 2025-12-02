Sidda-DKS all smiles after yummy idli-nati chicken b'fast

11:49





After Idli-Sambar and Upma in their first meeting, DK Shivakumar hosted Siddaramaiah with steaming plates of traditional Nati chicken and Idlis.





After the meeting DK Shivakumar said that the leaders had committed to continue good governance in the state. "Hosted the Hon'ble CM for breakfast at my residence today as we reaffirm our commitment to good governance and the continued development of our state under the Congress vision," Shivakumar said after the meet .





Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also said, "I have come for breakfast at his (Dy CM DK Shivakumar) home. DK Shivakumar came to my place for breakfast, and he invited me to come for breakfast or lunch at his house. So, he suggested coming on Tuesday. So I came today, and we had breakfast. We discussed party-related matters. More importantly, the Assembly session is starting next Monday. They said they will bring a no-confidence motion. BJP and JD(S) are planning to oppose whatever decisions we take. Our government is pro-farmer. We also discussed issues related to maize and sugarcane. I have spoken to the farmers, and the government has decided the price. I have also spoken to farmers, poultry farmers and fishery farmers."





The internal disagreement over the CM post, rooted in the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023, has pushed both leaders to meet for the second time, attempting to avoid a full-blown crisis.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at his residence over a second breakfast meeting between the two amid the speculated power tussle between the two for the Chief Ministerial post.