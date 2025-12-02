HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Sena MLA booked after video shows him entering poll booth woman votes

Tue, 02 December 2025
21:35
Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar (right) with party chief Eknath Shinde./File image
An offence was filed against Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar in Maharashtra's Hingoli district allegedly for sloganeering and breaching confidentiality by showing party election symbol to a woman casting vote during local body polls on Tuesday, a police official said. 

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced on social media platforms purportedly showing Bangar, whose party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, entering a polling booth while a woman was casting her vote during elections in Hingoli district. 

The clip showed the MLA peeking into the enclosure while the woman was casting her vote. 

After the video went viral, the Election Commission sought a report from officials on duty at the polling booth concerned, he said. 

Subsequently, an offence was registered against Bangar at the Hingoli city police station for allegedly engaging in sloganeering, showing election symbol to a woman casting her vote and breaching confidentiality, the official said. 

The offence was registered under BNS section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (maintenance of secrecy of voting), he added. -- PTI

