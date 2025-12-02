SC stays trial against BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case

13:13





A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the interim order while hearing Yediyurappa's plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's refusal to quash the case. Issue notice. Meanwhile, trial proceedings shall remain stayed, CJI Kant said.





The bench said the notice was being issued primarily to consider remanding the matter back to the high court. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Yediyurappa, said the high court had ignored key evidence and failed to consider statements suggesting that nothing as such happened during the alleged incident. -- PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed trial proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa in a sexual harassment case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.