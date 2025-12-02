SC asks EC to consider extending SIR deadline in Kerala

16:47





A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions that local bodies elections in Kerala will take place on December 9 and 11 and counting of votes will conclude on December 13. It also took note of the fact that around 1.76 lakh state government employees are engaged in the poll process for the local bodies in the state and hence, they may find it difficult to submit the enumeration forms by December 11, the deadline fixed by the poll body.





Noting the grievances, the CJI granted Kerala government and other petitioners the liberty to submit a formal representation to the EC by 5 pm on Wednesday seeking an extension of the SIR deadline. It further asked the EC to consider the representation "sympathetically and objectively" and to take a decision within two days on the representation. -- PTI

