HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia okays key military pact with India before Putin visit

Tue, 02 December 2025
Share:
19:04
image
Russia's lower house of parliament, State Duma, on Tuesday ratified a key military pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to New Delhi on December 4-5. 

The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) signed on February 18, between the two governments was sent to Duma last week for ratification by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. 

"Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. We understand that today's ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and, of course, the development of our relations," Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of State Duma, said at the plenary session of the house. 

The RELOS agreement sets the procedure for sending military formations, warships and military aircraft of Russia to India and vice versa, and the organisation of their mutual logistical support. 

The agreement will regulate not only the dispatch of troops and equipment but also their logistics. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Russia okays key military pact with India before Putin visit
LIVE! Russia okays key military pact with India before Putin visit

LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week
LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week

The Lok Sabha will debate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and electoral reforms after an all-party agreement, potentially breaking the logjam over discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Consider more time for Kerala SIR drive: SC to EC
Consider more time for Kerala SIR drive: SC to EC

The Supreme Court has requested the Election Commission to consider extending the deadline for submitting enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, due to the ongoing local body elections.

PMO complex renamed as 'Seva Teerth' to emphasise service
PMO complex renamed as 'Seva Teerth' to emphasise service

The new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be called 'Seva Teerth', officials said. The renaming reflects a shift towards service-oriented governance and a focus on duty and transparency.

Users can delete Sanchar Saathi, registration optional: Govt
Users can delete Sanchar Saathi, registration optional: Govt

Days after his ministry told smartphone makers to preload a state-run cybersecurity app on all new devices, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said users are free to delete the Sanchar Saathi app, and it will remain...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO