Rupee slumps 32 paise to all-time low of 89.85 against USD

Forex traders said strong dollar demand from corporates, importers and foreign portfolio investors pressurised the rupee. Moreover, elevated crude oil prices further dented investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.70 against the US dollar before dropping to record low level of 89.85 , down 32 paise from its previous close. On Monday, the rupee after sinking to 89.79 in intraday trade, settled at 89.53 against the US dollar.

