HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee closes at all-time low of 89.95 against US dollar; hits 90/USD intra-day

Tue, 02 December 2025
Share:
19:52
image
The rupee hit the psychological 90-a-dollar level in intraday trade before settling 42 paise down at an all-time low of 89.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, largely owing to continued short-covering from speculators and sustained importer demand for the American currency. 

Forex traders said multiple pressures, like foreign fund outflows from equities and lingering uncertainty over the Indo-US trade deal, are keeping investor sentiment fragile. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.70, then lost its ground and fell to a record intraday low of 90.00 against the US dollar, down 47 paise over its previous close. 

At the end of trade on Tuesday, the rupee settled at a record low of 89.95 (provisional) against the greenback, down 42 paise over its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by eight paise to close at 89.53 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay's deliberate delay caused stampede: TN tells SC
LIVE! Vijay's deliberate delay caused stampede: TN tells SC

LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week
LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week

The Lok Sabha will debate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and electoral reforms after an all-party agreement, potentially breaking the logjam over discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused
Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused

A special court has released Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, arrested by the CBI in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed. The court denied the CBI's request for custody, noting his absence in the charge sheet.

What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet
What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar shared a breakfast of 'nati koli saaru' at Shivakumar's residence, in an apparent show of unity amid a simmering power tussle in the state Congress.

Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking hundred highlight of morning leg in SMAT

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO