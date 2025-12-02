RS adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests over SIR

12:36





As soon as the laying of papers concluded, Opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and demanding a discussion on the electoral rolls revision exercise. The protests escalated after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan rejected 20 notices under Rule 267 on five different subjects, stating they did not meet the procedural requirements. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Chair to permit a discussion on the SIR issue.





Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured the House that the government would consult with Opposition members to decide on a suitable time for the discussion. As the Zero Hour proceeded amid the commotion, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. --PTI

