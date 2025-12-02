HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rain continues to lash Tamil Nadu, death toll rises to 4

Tue, 02 December 2025
Several parts of northern Tamil Nadu on Tuesday continued to witness rains and the death toll due to rain-related incidents across the state increased to 4 and standing crops on more than 2 lakh acres were destroyed. 

While the rains caused heavy inundation of low lying areas and traffic snarls, the deep depression weakened into a depression and it is very likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department said. 

Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran told reporters that crops raised in 2.11 lakh acres were destroyed, and 582 heads of cattle died. 

As many as 1,601 huts/tenements were damaged and four people died due to rain-related incidents, he said, adding the government would provide a relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare to farmers for crop loss due to rains. 

The minister said Chennai, on an average, received 15 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours (Dec 1-2). 

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Greater Chennai Corporation's Integrated Command and Control Centre and reviewed the relief measures and steps to drain the rainwater. 

According to the IMD, the deep depression over Bay of Bengal weakened on December 2 into a depression. 

It is very likely to continue to move slowly towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a depression and then further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area. 

The IMD bulletin said that on December 3, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in a number of districts, including the Nilgiris. -- PTI

