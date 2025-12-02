Police deny permission for Vijay's Puducherry roadshow

23:14

Actor-politician Vijay





Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party had sought permission to conduct a roadshow from Kalapet to Kannaiakoil and also for Vijay to address a public meeting near Sonnampalayam water tank.





However, after the police declined to permit the roadshow, TVK general secretaries B Anand and Aadhav Arjuna met senior police officials here on December 1 and requested for the permission.





"We have recommended that an open-ground public meeting be held instead of a roadshow. We did not recommend the roadshow," Puducherry DIG Sathya Sundaram told reporters.





Vijay's political rallies came to an abrupt halt in Tamil Nadu following the tragic stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured. -- PTI

The Puducherry police on Tuesday denied permission for actor-politician Vijay's roadshow slated for December 5 in the union territory.