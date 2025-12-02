HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Police deny permission for Vijay's Puducherry roadshow

Tue, 02 December 2025
Share:
23:14
Actor-politician Vijay
Actor-politician Vijay
The Puducherry police on Tuesday denied permission for actor-politician Vijay's roadshow slated for December 5 in the union territory. 

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party had sought permission to conduct a roadshow from Kalapet to Kannaiakoil and also for Vijay to address a public meeting near Sonnampalayam water tank. 

However, after the police declined to permit the roadshow, TVK general secretaries B Anand and Aadhav Arjuna met senior police officials here on December 1 and requested for the permission. 

"We have recommended that an open-ground public meeting be held instead of a roadshow. We did not recommend the roadshow," Puducherry DIG Sathya Sundaram told reporters. 

Vijay's political rallies came to an abrupt halt in Tamil Nadu following the tragic stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police deny permission for Vijay's Puducherry roadshow
LIVE! Police deny permission for Vijay's Puducherry roadshow

Vijay's 7-hour deliberate delay caused stampede: TN in SC
Vijay's 7-hour deliberate delay caused stampede: TN in SC

The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Supreme Court that the Karur stampede, which resulted in 41 deaths, was caused by the "reckless and uncoordinated actions" of the TVK party's organizers and workers. The government's affidavit...

LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week
LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week

The Lok Sabha will debate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and electoral reforms after an all-party agreement, potentially breaking the logjam over discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused
Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused

A special court has released Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, arrested by the CBI in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed. The court denied the CBI's request for custody, noting his absence in the charge sheet.

What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet
What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar shared a breakfast of 'nati koli saaru' at Shivakumar's residence, in an apparent show of unity amid a simmering power tussle in the state Congress.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO