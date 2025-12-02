HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Parental mapping of 1.6 cr voters with 2003 SIR list completed in J'khand

Tue, 02 December 2025
18:56
The parental mapping of over 1.61 crore voters in Jharkhand from the current list with that of the 2003 electoral rolls when the Special Intensive Revision was last held has been completed, an official said on Tuesday. 

Around 12 lakh voters coming under the categories of absent, shifted, deceased and those listed at more than one place have also been identified, he said. 

Chief Electoral Officer, Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar, said a pre-revision exercise of the proposed SIR is underway in the state. Parental mapping of 1,61,55,740 voters from the current list of the state with the voter list of the previous SIR has been completed, Kumar said. 

The CEO held a meeting with EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) of assembly constituencies and deputy electoral officers on Tuesday to speed up the parental mapping exercise. 

The BLOs who are unable to find the voter details from the previous SIR list can contact the helpdesk manager at their district headquarters to obtain assistance. 

Voters should also be provided information about the paternal mapping process, he said. -- PTI

