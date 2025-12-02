HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Only breakfast ministry active: JDS on Sidda-DKS meet

Tue, 02 December 2025
10:24
Nikhil Kumaraswamy
Nikhil Kumaraswamy
Amid the ongoing power struggle in the Karnataka Congress, JD(S) MLA Nikhil Kumar took a dig at the leadership on Tuesday, criticising the repeated breakfast meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

In a post on X, Nikhil said, "Breakfast diplomacy on High Command orders after @INCKarnataka's poster chaos. In Karnataka, this cabinet has only one active ministry, the Ministry of Breakfast, while the rest remain on a permanent fast. It's high time @CMofKarnataka & DCM stop the food tours and start the governance. Karnataka deserves better." 

Nikhil's remarks came shortly after Shivakumar invited Siddaramaiah for a breakfast meeting at his residence on Tuesday morning, according to an official statement, amid heightened tensions within the Congress over power-sharing. 

The fresh meeting comes just days after the two leaders met on Saturday morning at Siddaramaiah's Cauvery residence. Shivakumar had described the meeting as a "productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead", though it was widely seen as an attempt to cool tempers within the party. 

The Congress government has been facing internal friction, with Shivakumar's supporters demanding he be made Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the government, citing the 2023 "power-sharing agreement". 

The divide has prompted repeated meetings between the CM and the DCM to avoid escalation. Following Saturday's meeting, Shivakumar posted on X, "Met Hon'ble CM Siddaramaiah Avaru at Cauvery Residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead." -- ANI

