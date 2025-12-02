Odisha passes Bill to decriminalise minor offences in 16 laws

22:13





The Odisha Jan Vishwas Bill, 2025, moved by industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, was debated amid demands from the opposition BJD and Congress members to refer it to a select committee for further scrutiny.





Critics labelled it an A-Vishwas Bill and warned that it could harm society rather than benefit the public.





While 'Vishwas' means 'trust', 'A-Vishwas' is just the opposite.





Swain defended the legislation, saying it targets provisions that impede ease of doing business' and ease of living'.





Several laws in Odisha have come to include strict fines, even imprisonment for minor omissions or procedural lapses, despite the absence of any fraudulent or harmful intent.





These onerous provisions place an unnecessary burden on individuals and businesses, discourage compliance and lead to avoidable litigation, he said.





He added that 16 legislations spanning key sectors such as labour, urban governance, agriculture, health, and trade have been reviewed under the reform.





The objective is to move away from treating minor, unintentional violations as crimes and instead handle them through civil penalties or administrative processes. This will help reduce load on the criminal justice system and encourage honest compliance rather than instilling fear of prosecution, he said.





With the assembly's approval, 161 provisions across the 16 laws will be amended.





In addition, 50 penal laws will see simplification in criminalisation, 111 laws imposing fines will be converted to financial penalty frameworks, and others will undergo administrative simplification, the minister said. -- PTI

