NCP candidate, wife booked for poll code breach as they perform 'puja' of EVM in Pune

23:32

File image





The incident took place in Bhor. Elections to 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held on Tuesday.





The complaint was registered after the centre in-charge of the polling booth approached the police with a complaint of poll code violation "The particular incident took place after the mock poll and it is a clear cut violation of the model code of conduct. The centre in-charge tried to dissuade the candidate and his wife from performing the puja as it is a violation of the model of code of conduct, however the couple did not listen and performed the puja of an EVM," Bhor division's returning officer Prajakta Ghorpade said.





A mock poll is conducted before the voting process officially begins to check whether the machine is functioning properly or not.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against an NCP candidate contesting local elections in Maharashtra's Pune district for allegedly performing 'puja' of an Electronic Voting Machine inside a polling booth during the local body polls, officials said.