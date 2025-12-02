HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NCP candidate, wife booked for poll code breach as they perform 'puja' of EVM in Pune

Tue, 02 December 2025
23:32
File image
File image
The police on Tuesday registered a case against an NCP candidate contesting local elections in Maharashtra's Pune district for allegedly performing 'puja' of an Electronic Voting Machine inside a polling booth during the local body polls, officials said. 

The incident took place in Bhor. Elections to 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were held on Tuesday. 

The complaint was registered after the centre in-charge of the polling booth approached the police with a complaint of poll code violation "The particular incident took place after the mock poll and it is a clear cut violation of the model code of conduct. The centre in-charge tried to dissuade the candidate and his wife from performing the puja as it is a violation of the model of code of conduct, however the couple did not listen and performed the puja of an EVM," Bhor division's returning officer Prajakta Ghorpade said.

A mock poll is conducted before the voting process officially begins to check whether the machine is functioning properly or not.

