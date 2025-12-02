NCB busts international drug cartel in Assam, seizes Rs 12.5 cr heroin from Myanmar

17:27

Acting on specific intelligence gathered over an extended period, the NCB's Guwahati Zonal Unit, in a joint operation with CRPF and Assam Police, tracked an illicit drug consignment being ferried through dense forest routes in Manipur and transported via small motorboats along the Barak river to evade conventional security checks.





"On December 1, 2025, NCB Guwahati intercepted an indigenous motorboat on the Barak river near Silchar (Cachar district) and apprehended two individuals," the official told PTI.





A thorough search of the machine-operated country boat led to the recovery of 6.149 kg of "high-grade" heroin, concealed inside 530 soap cases and skillfully hidden beneath bamboo layers, she added.





"The seized narcotics are valued at approximately Rs 12.5 crore in the illicit market," the NCB Guwahati official said.





Both arrested individuals, who are residents of Cachar district of Assam, will be produced before the court along with the seized contraband for further legal action. -- PTI

