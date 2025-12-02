LS to debate Vande Mataram, SIR next week: Rijiju

17:04





The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling that the logjam prevailing in both Houses over the Opposition's demand to discuss Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is likely to be broken.





"During the all party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th December and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th December," Rijiju said in a post on X.





Just ahead of the BAC meeting, Birla met party leaders to break the deadlock in the House over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on SIR. -- PTI

