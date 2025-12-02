HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

LS to debate Vande Mataram, SIR next week: Rijiju

Tue, 02 December 2025
Share:
17:04
image
The Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' on Monday and on electoral reforms on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said. 

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling that the logjam prevailing in both Houses over the Opposition's demand to discuss Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is likely to be broken. 

"During the all party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday 8th December and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday 9th December," Rijiju said in a post on X. 

Just ahead of the BAC meeting, Birla met party leaders to break the deadlock in the House over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on SIR. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused
LIVE! Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused

Census 2027 announced: Dates, phases, and key details
Census 2027 announced: Dates, phases, and key details

The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, the first between April and September 2026 and the second in February 2027, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking hundred highlight of morning leg in SMAT

What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet
What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar shared a breakfast of 'nati koli saaru' at Shivakumar's residence, in an apparent show of unity amid a simmering power tussle in the state Congress.

UP: BLO collapses at home, dies; third death in 3 days
UP: BLO collapses at home, dies; third death in 3 days

A booth level officer in Hathras, UP, died after collapsing at his residence. His family alleges work-related stress as the cause. This is the third such death in Uttar Pradesh in recent days, raising concerns about the workload on BLOs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO