Follow Rediff on:      
Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused

Tue, 02 December 2025
17:36
Rubaiyya Sayeed kidnapping accused Shafat Ahmed Shangloo/Courtesy Umar Ganie
In a major setback to the CBI, a special court on Tuesday set free Shafat Ahmed Shangloo who was arrested by the agency a day before in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed, the daughter of the then home minister Mufi Mohammed Sayeed. 

The court refused to grant Shangloo's custody to the CBI for questioning in connection with the kidnapping that occurred on December 8, 1989, and ended after five days with the release of five dreaded JKLF terrorists by authorities. 

Rejecting the CBI plea for his custody, the special court noted that there was no mention of him in the charge sheet filed by the agency. 

The agency had sought the custody of Shangloo, arrested in the 35-year-old case, in the TADA court in Jammu, claiming that he had been absconding all these years. 

Arrested on Monday by the CBI for allegedly being part of a conspiracy hatched by members of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to kidnap Rubaiyya, Shangloo carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, according to the CBI. 

Shangloo is alleged to be a close confidant of JKLF chief Yasin Malik. -- PTI

