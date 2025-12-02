HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India well-prepared to handle respiratory illnesses: Nadda

Tue, 02 December 2025
Share:
20:57
Union Health Minister J P Nadda/File image
Union Health Minister J P Nadda/File image
In view of the upcoming influenza season coinciding with winters, a high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Union Health  Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday.

It was highlighted at the meeting that the country is well-prepared to handle respiratory illnesses and that all systems currently show no signs of an unusual surge in the number of influenza cases.

Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, director general of health services Dr Sunita Sharma, joint secretary (public health) Vandana Jain, National Centre for Disease Control director professor (Dr) Ranjan Das and experts from the Disaster Management Cell and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme participated in the meeting.

Srivastava briefed Nadda that India typically experiences two seasonal peaks of influenza -- during August-October (monsoon peak) and January-March (winter peak).

Recalling the significant rise in the number of seasonal influenza cases in 2014-15, Nadda sought an update on the present situation and enquired on whether the currently-circulating strains show any variations from historical trends.

Officials from the NCDC and IDSP informed the minister that influenza activity remains low, both globally and within India. Surveillance indicates that the circulating strains continue to be the usual seasonal variants -- H3N2 and Influenza B (Victoria) -- with a small proportion of H1N1.

Nadda was also apprised of the near-real-time surveillance mechanisms, including the IDSP's Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) monitoring network, AI-driven event-based surveillance through media scanning and the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) sentinel surveillance for respiratory pathogens. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay's deliberate delay caused stampede: TN tells SC
LIVE! Vijay's deliberate delay caused stampede: TN tells SC

LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week
LS to discuss Vande Mataram, electoral reforms next week

The Lok Sabha will debate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and electoral reforms after an all-party agreement, potentially breaking the logjam over discussions on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused
Jolt to CBI as court frees Rubaiyya kidnapping accused

A special court has released Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, arrested by the CBI in connection with the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed. The court denied the CBI's request for custody, noting his absence in the charge sheet.

What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet
What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar shared a breakfast of 'nati koli saaru' at Shivakumar's residence, in an apparent show of unity amid a simmering power tussle in the state Congress.

Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking hundred highlight of morning leg in SMAT

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO