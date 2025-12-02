HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
'India mobilised 30 ships, submarines during Op Sindoor'

Tue, 02 December 2025
12:41
The Indian military strike at the terror hotbed at Mudrike
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor is still in progress and refrained from sharing operational details while emphasising the high level of coordination among the armed forces. 

"Operation Sindoor is still ongoing; it is not over. Anything pertaining to operation is best avoided. The air defence between the three services is integrated, and it was done during Operation Sindoor as well. The navy is fully on board," Admiral Tripathi said in Pune.

"Operation Sindoor saw unprecedented mobilisation of over 30 ships and submarines in very short period. Our frontline ships were poised for combat off Makran coast, under umbrella of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Indian Navy's offensive deployment and posturing forced Pakistan Navy to remain close to its own coast," Admiral Tripathi says.

