India is discussing dogs these days: Rahul

Tue, 02 December 2025
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at the ruling NDA MPs after Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary brought a dog to the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, saying pets are allowed inside the building. 

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament building, Gandhi said, "Dog is the main topic today, I believe. What did the poor dog do? Are dogs not allowed here? Pets are allowed inside. Maybe pets are not allowed here. I guess these are the things that India is discussing these days." 

Renuka Chaudhary brought a dog, which she claimed to be a stray, into the Parliament premises on Monday. Dismissing any objections by other MPs, she took a similar jibe and said that the "real dogs are sitting in Parliament" and biting people every day. Chaudhary explained that she rescued the puppy while on her way to Parliament in the morning. She witnessed a scooter-car collision and noticed the puppy wandering near the road. To ensure the dog did not get hurt, she brought it along in her car. 

The dog remained inside the vehicle only and left shortly after the car dropped off the Congress MP. "Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit by the wheel. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog. So what's the point of this discussion?" Chaudhary told ANI. -- ANI 

