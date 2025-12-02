HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IAS officer's daughter ends life over 'dowry abuse'

Tue, 02 December 2025
15:34
A 25-year-old woman, daughter of an IAS officer, has allegedly died by suicide at her parental home in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh after making dowry harassment allegations months ago, said a police official on Tuesday. 

Her parents broke open the doors after she didn't come out of the bathroom for a long time and found her hanging, police added. 

"Madhuri Sahitibai (25), daughter of an IAS officer, was found dead at her parental home on Sunday after previously making dowry harassment allegations," Mangalagiri DSP Murali Krishna told PTI.

A case has been registered under Section 80 (that deals with dowry deaths) of the BNS. According to police, Sahitibai had fallen in love with Rajesh Naidu from her village in Bugganapalli in Betancharala Mandal of Nandyal district and had discontinued her B Tech course earlier due to backlogs. She married Naidu on March 5 and informed her and her husband's families on March 7. 

The wedding was registered later. However, a few months ago, she reportedly called her parents alleging that she faced dowry harassment, following which her parents brought her back to their home in the first week of September, police said. Her parents said she agreed to return with them and had been staying at their residence since then, police added. PTI

