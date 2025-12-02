HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai due to bomb threat

Tue, 02 December 2025
A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday following a bomb threat email, police said here. The flight landed safely in Mumbai, they said. 

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad received the threat email claiming that "certain anti-social elements are planning to carry out an attack using remote-controlled explosive devices on board the flight once it lands in Hyderabad". 

Following the threat email, the authorities decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the aircraft landed safely, a police official said. Security checking was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found, he said. Further investigation is on. PTI

