Harmanpreet Kaur is new brand ambassador of Punjab National Bank

00:13

Harmanpreet Kaur





The bank said in a press release that Kaur is its first-ever female brand ambassador.





She was presented with a framed PNB jersey bearing her name and number, along with a custom-engraved PNB bat.





"It feels truly surreal. I have been banking with PNB since I was 18, and my first account was at the PNB Moga branch. To stand here today as the bank's brand ambassador is an honour," Kaur said.





"PNB has supported generations of Indians in realising their financial aspirations, and its commitment to empowering people, especially women and young talent, deeply resonates with me."





"I look forward to working together to inspire many more champions across India. I'm also happy to be the first customer of PNB Metal Credit Card Luxura," the India cricketer added.





Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, said: "Her leadership, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of excellence mirror the ethos of our bank." -- PTI

Punjab National Bank on Monday signed World Cup-winning Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador.