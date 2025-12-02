HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt to launch 'Bharat Taxi' app to take on Uber-Ola

Tue, 02 December 2025
Representational image
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government plans to launch a ride-hailing mobility app 'Bharat Taxi' that aims to free the country's commercial vehicle drivers from dependency on private companies. 

The digital app, 'Bharat Taxi', will be operated by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative society, registered under the MSCS Act 2002 on June 06, 2025, Shah said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. 

"Yes, the government proposes to launch a cooperative-led digital app mobility platform which will support to free the country's commercial vehicle drivers from dependency on private companies," he said. 

Salient features of the Bharat Taxi app include user-friendly mobile ride booking, transparent fare, vehicle tracking, support for multi-lingual interfaces and 24/7 customer services to enhance accessibility, secure and verified onboarding, inclusive mobility, tech-enabled support and safety measures to the citizens. 

With the zero commission model, drivers will get full earnings from each ride. 

Profit of the cooperative society will be distributed directly to drivers. 

A transparent pricing model will be beneficial to both drivers and passengers, he added. -- PTI

