Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's former associate shot dead in Chandigarh

The deceased Inderpreet Singh alias Parry had multiple criminal cases registered against him in Chandigarh and Punjab, including attempt to murder, and it was believed he had shifted his loyalties towards Goldy Brar, who had also parted ways with the Bishnoi group.





On Tuesday, a purported voice message of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar surfaced on social media, accusing Bishnoi of getting Parry killed.





According to officials, Parry was first shot by a man with whom he left a private club in an SUV on Monday evening, followed by an assailant who was in another vehicle that had been trailing the SUV.





Parry (35) was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where doctors declared him dead.





Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said that an FIR has been registered and an investigation in the case is underway.





"The names of some suspects have been identified and we are working on them," she said without divulging any further details about them.





The vehicle used by the assailants in the crime has been recovered, said the SSP in a reply to a question from reporters in Chandigarh.

