Follow Rediff on:      
Explain Amritpal's parole plea rejection: HC to Punjab govt

Tue, 02 December 2025
16:58
Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh/File image
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to produce the "foundational material" that led to the rejection of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's parole plea to attend the Winter Session of Parliament. 

The direction was issued by the bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry on Monday while hearing a plea by Amritpal, who challenged the state's decision not to give him parole to attend the Winter Session of Parliament. 

The Punjab government had earlier rejected the representation of Amritpal for temporary release while citing law and order issues following reports from the Amritsar deputy commissioner and the Amritsar police. 

On November 21, the high court had directed the Punjab government to decide within a week on Amritpal's representation seeking temporary release to attend the session. 

Amritpal's counsel, Imaan Singh Khara, said the court directed Punjab to produce documents and provide reasons behind rejecting his representation for parole at the next hearing on December 8. 

The state has been asked to produce all documents, he said. 

The counsel also cited the case of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, who was permitted to attend the Winter Session. 

The counsel for the MP argued that the lawmaker just wanted to discharge his parliamentary duties in custody. 

The state counsel opposed the parole, saying allowing the Khadoor Sahib MP any platform, physical or virtual, carried "grave risks." -- PTI

