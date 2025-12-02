Equity markets decline in early trade

09:59





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 98.3 points to 26,077.45. From the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Eternal were among the biggest laggards. However, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip bank stocks and persistent foreign fund outflows. After scaling record high level in the previous intra-day session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 380.02 points to 85,261.88 during initial trade.