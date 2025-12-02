HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Equity markets decline in early trade

Tue, 02 December 2025
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip bank stocks and persistent foreign fund outflows. After scaling record high level in the previous intra-day session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 380.02 points to 85,261.88 during initial trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 98.3 points to 26,077.45. From the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Eternal were among the biggest laggards. However, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers. -- PTI

LIVE! 'Even if Rahul Gandhi is jailed...': Shivakumar

Govt makes Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on new handsets

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

Cong calls Sanchar Saathi order 'unconstitutional'

The Congress party has strongly opposed the Department of Telecommunications' directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on new mobile phones, citing constitutional concerns and privacy violations. The party...

Bengal: 2,208 booths under lens after all SIR forms return

A total of 2,208 booths in West Bengal are under the scanner after all the distributed enumeration forms were returned filled up, indicating that there is not a single dead, duplicate or untraceable voter in these booths, EC sources said.

BrahMos Test Signals Battle Ready Bharat

'The missile hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming India's ability to deliver decisive long-range precision strikes.'

