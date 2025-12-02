HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Drunk man breaches Adityanath's security cordon in Varanasi

Tue, 02 December 2025
21:15
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath/File image
An apparently drunk man on Tuesday broke through Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's security cordon and advanced towards the stage at the Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 programme being held at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, the police said. 

The man, who is mentally ill, was caught by commandos from the chief minister's security detail. 

"The young man is a heavy drinker and reached the venue in that state. The young man's name is Joginder Gupta, who sells water at the city station. Joginder is also suffering from mental stress and is undergoing treatment," additional commissioner of police Vidush Saxena said. 

The officer said Gupta was sent for a medical check and later taken to a mental hospital. 

He said his family confirmed that Gupta is a habitual drinker and is mentally unstable. -- PTI

