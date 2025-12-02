HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Doggone it! What is this behaviour? BJP slams Rahul, Renuka

Tue, 02 December 2025
15:15
image
BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury's statement on dogs yesterday: "Yesterday, when MP Renuka Chowdhury came to the Parliament with her pet dog and when someone from the media asked her about it, she said that this is just a tiny being and doesn't bite, that those sitting inside (the Parliament) are the ones who bite, that those who are running the Government are the ones who bite. 

"She was asked by the media if there is a protocol in place for her to bring her pet to the Parliament. She said, "What protocol?"...Today, when Rahul Gandhi was asked about it, he asked if the dog reached here...He said, "andar toh allowed hai" and pointed towards the House. He included all MPs of the country, including those of his own alliance. There are certain implied meanings. Rahulji, this is not expected of you. I hope you will go home and watch Renuka Chowdhury's and your own byte on TV. 

"With this kind of speech, behaviour will the country respect you? Will the people vote for you when you show no seriousness or decorum? I think the manner in which decorum and dignity of the Parliament has been hurt both by the statement of Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury, I believe both the 'Rs' need to remember the third R, the responsibilities of an MP."

Without naming any MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chaudhary yeserday took a jibe at the ruling party and said that the "real dogs are sitting in Parliament," and no discussion happens on that anyway.

"The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day," she said. 

