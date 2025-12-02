DGCA probes Air India over expired airworthiness cert

21:54





According to a press note issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India is delegated the authority to issue ARCs for its aircraft following an annual review of maintenance records, physical condition, and compliance with airworthiness standards.





The ARC serves as a validation of an aircraft's main Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A).





Following the merger of Vistara into Air India in 2024, the DGCA was tasked with conducting the first ARC renewal for all 70 former Vistara aircraft.





The regulator has so far renewed the ARC for 69 aircraft following the airline's satisfactory compliance.





However, the 70th aircraft was grounded for an engine change after the operator submitted an ARC renewal application.





During this period, the ARC expired, but the aircraft was subsequently released for service once the engine change was complete, the ministry said in a press note on Tuesday.





According to the Ministry, on November 26, 2025, Air India informed the DGCA that the aircraft had operated eight commercial sectors despite the ARC having expired.





This prompted the aviation regulator to immediately initiate an investigation and order the airline to ground the plane.





The ministry confirmed that the ARC renewal process for the aircraft is now underway. -- ANI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation into Air India after the airline was reported to have operated aircraft in eight revenue sectors with an expired Airworthiness Review Certificate.