'Chicken from village': What DKS served Sidda today

Tue, 02 December 2025
16:02
Nati koli saaru' (country chicken curry) considered one of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's favourites along with steaming hot idlis was on the breakfast menu at Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's residence on Tuesday, according to official sources. The spread also included 'nati koli' fry, vada and pongal, among other items, they said.

In an apparent show of unity, Siddaramaiah visited Shivakumar's residence for breakfast, just days after the two leaders shared a meal amid a simmering power tussle in the state Congress. 

Siddaramaiah drove to the Deputy CM's residence in Sadashivanagar, where he was received by Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh, who is a former Congress MP. Suresh and Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, a relative of Shivakumar, joined them for breakfast, which featured a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. 

Speaking to reporters later, Siddaramaiah said Shivakumar had invited him during his visit to the CM's residence for breakfast on Saturday. Asked about the difference between the two meals, the chief minister said, "At his (Shivakumar's) house it was non-veg, while at my house it was veg. He is a vegetarian, I am a non-vegetarian. I had not prepared non-veg. I told DK to get chicken from the village as you won't get the original in Bengaluru."

Shivakumar said he had initially invited Siddaramaiah to his residence, but the CM had suggested visiting his place first and reciprocating later. "It was a vegetarian breakfast at the CM's house on Saturday," he noted. "Today, I invited him (the CM) to my house. He enjoyed the breakfast, which had his Mysuru taste," Shivakumar added. 

At this point, Siddaramaiah remarked that Shivakumar's wife is also from Mysuru. Saturday's breakfast at Siddaramaiah's official residence, held as part of efforts by the Congress high command to ease tensions in the leadership dispute between the two, reportedly included idlis and sambar, according to official sources. PTI

Read the recipe here. 

