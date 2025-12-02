Chhattisgarh BLOs cross river, trek to hilly villages for SIR in Maoist-hit areas

00:06

Representational image





In doing so, these teams crossed the Indravati River and trekked to remote hilly villages, he pointed out.





"Under the SIR campaign, BLOs and the administrative team crossed Indravati river by boat and passed through forests, mountains and difficult paths by risking their lives. The team reached Jarramarka, Hurregawali, Puslanka, Chinnatokameta and Chhotebodli in Kutru area of Bhairamgarh block," Bijapur deputy electoral officer NR Gawel said.





"The BLOs not only handed over the documents but also guided the villagers in filling the forms. There are 10 polling stations with around 22,000 voters in Bijapur district. Around 80 percent of SIR work has been completed in the district," he added. -- PTI

In a remarkable show of courage to strengthen the democratic process in remote Maoist-affected Indravati National Park and Abujhmad areas in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, teams handed over enumeration forms to 300 persons as part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a senior official said on Monday.