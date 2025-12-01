HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman loses balance while alighting from moving train, dies after getting trapped in platform gap

Mon, 01 December 2025
09:23
Representative image
A 58-year-old woman was killed after she lost her balance while alighting from a moving express train at Dadar station in Mumbai, police said on Sunday. 

The woman had entered the stationary train to use the toilet on the afternoon of November 27. As the train started moving, she panicked and tried to get down, but lost her balance and was sucked into the gap between the train and platform number 10, officials said. 

The woman and her son had come to Mumbai from Andhra Pradesh to visit their relatives who live in Ambernath in Thane district. Her husband, Badshah Shaikh, is working as a cook on a ship in London.

"Since the woman couldn't locate a washroom on the platform, she entered the express train to use the  lavatory in a coach", an official said, adding that she was accompanied by her son. 

Local train passengers who witnessed the incident tried to save the woman. She was rushed to a civic hospital in a serious condition, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. 

Police have registered an accidental death case. -- PTI  

