'Will be good if India designates Hamas as terror group'

22:20

File image





Hamas, or Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya, is a Palestinian Islamist organisation formed in 1987 during the First Intifada as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.





"It will be a good thing if India did. India and Israel have a common enemy. It will be good to have a clear statement on who we face," Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, international spokesperson at IDF, told reporters in Tel Aviv when asked.





India still does not recognise Hamas as a terror group.





Hamas is designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries, including the US, UK, and Canada. -- ANI

Israeli Defence Forces on Monday said it would be good if India recognises Hamas as a terrorist group.