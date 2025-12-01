HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Will be good if India designates Hamas as terror group'

Mon, 01 December 2025
Israeli Defence Forces on Monday said it would be good if India recognises Hamas as a terrorist group. 

Hamas, or Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya, is a Palestinian Islamist organisation formed in 1987 during the First Intifada as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. 

"It will be a good thing if India did. India and Israel have a common enemy. It will be good to have a clear statement on who we face," Lt Col Nadav Shoshani, international spokesperson at IDF, told reporters in Tel Aviv when asked. 

India still does not recognise Hamas as a terror group. 

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries, including the US, UK, and Canada. -- ANI

