Vivek Chaturvedi Takes Charge Of CBIC

09:59





Chaturvedi, who currently serves as member (tax policy & legal) on CBIC, has over three decades of experience in customs administration, intelligence, data analytics and vigilance. Previously he served as the principal director general in the Directorate General of Vigilance and chief vigilance officer of the board, where he was responsible for internal oversight and integrity processes.





Prior to this, he served as Director General at the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management, under the CBIC.As he steps in as chairman, Chaturvedi will become a key official in the government's Budget-making process for 2026-2027, especially on the indirect tax front. His appointment comes at a time when the finance ministry is looking for ways to maintain revenue buoyancy following the GST rate changes announced in September.





He will also have to steer the next phase of customs modernisation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently spoken about developing 'next-generation customs reforms' aimed at faster clearances, deeper digitisation and stronger risk filtration.





Chaturvedi's longest experience lies in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. He served in DRI at multiple levels -- deputy commissioner, joint commissioner, additional director, and later as additional director general at the DRI headquarters.





This long stint makes enforcement, anti-smuggling investigations, intelligence work and operational field command his core domain. Apart from DRI, he has also worked extensively in DG Systems and Data Management, giving him strong exposure to IT systems, automation and technology-driven tax processes.





Chaturvedi also served on deputation with the ministry of external affairs as first secretary in Brussels for over three years between 2007 and 2011. According to a former senior finance ministry official, this international experience will add value in shaping next-generation customs reforms.





"Chaturvedi, with a two-year long tenure ahead, brings extensive experience. In the wake of recent GST rate cuts, boosting revenue and streamlining GST procedures are key tasks on his agenda, and with ample time at his disposal, he is well-positioned to implement these initiatives effectively," the person added. Officers who have worked closely with him describe him as meticulous and hands-on.





One senior official said, "He is very thorough with his work. His understanding of investigative matters goes back to his early DRI years in Lucknow, where he handled complex smuggling cases."







Chaturvedi's appointment is seen as a move towards ensuring continuity and stability in CBIC's leadership as the government pushes for refinement of GST policy, tighter compliance frameworks and a more technology-driven customs ecosystem.

-- Monika Yadav, Business Standard Another colleague said he was an "upright and excellent officer" with a "very strong exposure in DRI'. A third senior officer said he is a hard taskmaster but also a warm person at heart.

Vivek Chaturvedi, a 1990 batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) officer, has been appointed chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). He will assume charge on Monday, following the superannuation of Sanjay Kumar Agarwal. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet cleared his appointment on Friday.